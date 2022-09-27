Life Insurtech Afficiency Teams with Bubble to Bring Income Protection Insurance to California Mortgage Borrowers

Bubble launches IncomeSense with Afficiency and Western & Southern Financial Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and Cincinnati-based insurance conglomerate Western & Southern Financial Group today announced a new product integration with Bubble, an insurtech seamlessly connecting homebuyers and homeowners with personalized insurance coverage for home, auto and life. The collaboration allows Bubble to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance product developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, alongside or after the home and mortgage purchase process. IncomeSense on Bubble is available to California borrowers with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

By embedding IncomeSense into its native environment via Afficiency's proprietary API, Bubble takes the friction out of applying for and purchasing income protection - enabling borrowers to easily protect their family. IncomeSense is designed to be affordable and offered 100% digitally on Bubble's online platform, www.getmybubble.com, with policy decisions provided in minutes, without any medical tests.

"This partnership further reinforces our mission to help homeowners protect everything and everyone under their roof," said Avi Gupta, founder & CEO of Bubble Insurance. "Our goal is to catalyze access to insurance products that fit the homebuyer profile, are easy to understand, and even easier to purchase. IncomeSense fits all these criteria and is integral to our mission to help homeowners get total peace of mind."

IncomeSense is a declining term life insurance solution that can provide monthly income payouts to life insurance beneficiaries to cover monthly mortgage payments or replace a wage earner's income. It is a simple, digital insurance solution that can help ensure the standard of living that a family enjoys will remain in reach, even if the unthinkable happens. For homeowners with a mortgage, it can help cover mortgage payments to ensure the family always has a home.

"We are thrilled to integrate IncomeSense with Bubble," said Mark Scafaro, co-founder and CEO of Afficiency. "Bubble shares our mission to eliminate friction in the insurance buying process, expedite access to coverage when it's most relevant, and get people back to the meaning of it all: maximizing life."

"Western & Southern Financial Group is focused on offering innovative and tailored products that people need most as they navigate different phases in their lives," said Ben Fotsch, Vice President of Digital Customer Acquisition at Western & Southern Financial Group. "At a time when homebuyers are making a huge life decision, IncomeSense stands out as an easy choice for life insurance."

About Afficiency

Afficiency is an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process and accelerating the time it takes to get applicants approved and covered. With Afficiency's digital life insurance platform, it's never been easier to offer 100% digital in-session policy decisions. Afficiency enables distributors and other trusted brands to white-label and distribute Afficiency's life insurance products in a customizable way. With our proprietary API, we can bring our suite of products into our partners' native environments. And for those starting from scratch, we can offer an out-of-the-box customer journey. Afficiency works with its carrier and reinsurance partners to develop these products and has a growing product catalog spanning categories such as term, whole life, disability, and universal life. All of our products are digitally underwritten and issued to applicants within seconds. We have issued thousands of policies to date, closing the life insurance coverage gap, eliminating friction and protecting more lives. To learn more about Afficiency, visit www.afficiency.com.

About Bubble

Bubble's mission is to help homeowners protect their homes, loved ones and everything under their roof with the right insurance coverages at the right time for the right price. By embedding online insurance into the path of a home or mortgage purchase, and within homeownership journeys, Bubble's sophisticated AI algorithms combine data from the real estate transaction with its own extensive library to streamline the process of buying insurance, from accurate online quotes to personalized recommendations, simplified application and instant approval. See how Bubble integrates digital insurance into housing journeys, or get your own protective Bubble today at www.getmybubble.com - Smart insurance for total assurance.

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses. Its assets owned ($66 billion) and managed ($35 billion) totaled $101 billion as of June 30, 2022. Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. Its seven life insurance subsidiaries (The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western-Southern Life Assurance Company, Columbus Life Insurance Company, Gerber Life Insurance Company, Integrity Life Insurance Company, The Lafayette Life Insurance Company, and National Integrity Life Insurance Company) maintain very strong financial ratings. Other member companies include Eagle Realty Group, LLC; Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc.;* IFS Financial Services, Inc.; Touchstone Advisors, Inc.;* Touchstone Securities, Inc.;** W&S Brokerage Services, Inc.;*,** and W&S Financial Group Distributors, Inc. Western & Southern is the title sponsor of seven major community events every year, including the Western & Southern Open, a premier event in the U.S. Open Series played each August by the world's top-ranked professional male and female tennis players.

* A registered investment adviser.

** A registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

IncomeSense policy series ICC20 2006-4003-W WSA, ICC20 2006-4003-R WSA is issued by Western-Southern Life Assurance Company, Cincinnati, OH, a member of Western & Southern Financial Group.

