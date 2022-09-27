Accredited Solutions, Inc.: Accredited Solutions Signs OEM Distribution Agreement for Suite of Core Products with Houston-Based Manufacturers' Rep Company That Delivers Oilfield Services Solutions

Accredited Solutions (f/k/a Good Hemp) Signs OEM Distribution Agreement for Suite of Core Products with Houston-Based Manufacturers' Rep Company That Delivers Oilfield Services Solutions

SANDY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Accredited Solutions, Inc, formerly Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP), announced today that it has entered an OEM distribution agreement with Specialized Power Solutions (SPS), a Houston, Texas-based manufacturers' rep company focused on oilfield services solutions. Under the agreement, SPS will distribute the Company's proprietary plant-based Cleaner/Degreaser products, PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM, as well as its recently added Corrosion CureTM, a "green" single component waterborne metal protector that creates an immunity against corrosion.

"We are extremely excited with the prospect of SPS introducing our environmentally-sensitive, yet incredibly effective, products into their sales channels that focus on oilfield services solutions," explained Interim CEO, Douglas Martin. "We are particularly pleased to know that SPS shares our vision of a two-step solution to the corrosive effects of the sulfur gases on the metal surfaces of oil well-site equipment: first, clean and degrease the metal surfaces with PetroXstreamTM, then, coat the surfaces with Corrosion CureTM. Additional opportunities are available through SPS for EnviroXstreamTM in various consumer products channels, as well as for Corrosion CureTM in large industrial settings," Mr. Martin concluded.

According to IBISWorld, the U.S. oil and gas field services industry in which the Company's products compete will reach approximately $82.2 billion for all of 2022.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

The Company changed its name from Good Hemp, Inc. to Accredited Solutions, Inc., effective July 12, 2022.

With the recent acquisition of Petro X Solutions, Inc., the Company has shifted its business focus to fossil fuel clean-up products (PetroXstreamTM and EnviroXstreamTM) and services; technologies involved in packaging, distributing, and using electricity in all energy segments; micro-grid design that integrates alternative energy sources and construction; micro-grid control software development; energy storage systems; power system integration and distribution; and growing an internal sales organization to drive sales of products and services.

Additionally, the Company's Diamond Creek brand of ionized 9.5pH high alkaline spring water continues to be produced from the highest quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and is sold in over 1,000 retail locations and online. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including, but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

