Bonitasoft, the leading open-source digital process automation company, today announced that Charles Souillard, co-founder and COO of the company, is moving into the position of CEO, replacing Miguel Valdés Faura.

Charles Souillard, together with Miguel Valdés Faura and Rodrigue Le Gall, founded Bonitasoft in 2009 as an ambitious project to democratize the BPM market worldwide with an innovative open source technology and business model. Incubated within Bull R&D (now part of Atos), the team developed new versions of Bonita, grew the ecosystem of users and contributors across the world, and then took the project to commercial success.

Bonitasoft today is a profitable, growing company that has just recently attracted a new investor: Fortino Capital. The B2B investor is supporting Bonitasoft's plan to accelerate sales of the new Bonita Cloud offering, grow into markets on both sides of the Atlantic, and extend the platform by delivering a new wave of product innovation.

Arnaud de Vos, Investment Director at Fortino Capital Partners, said, "We have worked extensively with Charles and know that under his leadership, Bonitasoft and its entire management team will continue to deliver great innovations while ensuring sustainable and consistent growth."

"Charles will also ensure continuity of our company values and our commitment to open source and customer-first culture," adds outgoing CEO Miguel Valdés Faura, "We've worked together for over 18 years to build a sustainable company with a group of highly talented and skilled professionals that are making a difference on a day-to-day basis. Charles has my absolute trust and support in this new role."

"While handing over as CEO of the company as one of the founders is an important decision, I'm convinced that this is the right moment for the company and for the Bonitasoft ecosystem," Faura continues. "Having worked with Charles for all these years, I have no doubts that Bonitasoft will continue to lead the Business Process Automation market under his leadership and I look forward to supporting him while I remain a shareholder of the company."

Charles Souillard adds: "Miguel is leaving a remarkable legacy. Continuing it and taking up the CEO role after co-founding the company 13 years ago is a great honor to me. We will continue to build our strong vision to significantly increase the experience of employees and customers, by designing the most powerful and extensible BPM platform on the market. I very much look forward to working with our customers and leading Bonitasoft in this next phase."

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.

About Bonitasoft

About Fortino Capital

Fortino Capital is an investment company with a focus on B2B software and technology. Our mission is to support ambitious management teams in realizing their growth plans. We invest in young companies (venture capital) and established companies (growth capital) where growth is an integral part of the strategy. Fortino has offices in Belgium and the Netherlands, and invests throughout Europe. Fortino's investment portfolio includes, amongst others, Efficy CRM, Maxxton, Cenosco, mobilexpense, Teamleader, iObeya, Salonkee and Zaion. For more information, please visit: http://www.fortinocapital.com

