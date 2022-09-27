In Partnership with Deloitte Consulting Spain Deployment Plan Includes Roll-out to 1,500 Agents Globally

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands, today announced that BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, will leverage Twilio Flex, a cloud-based contact center, to revamp its entire digital infrastructure within their customer service organization. Deloitte Consulting Spain is a consulting partner and advisor for this project to help roll out Twilio Flex in several regions, tightly integrating the cloud-based service solution within their customer care journey serving the needs of its customers worldwide.

In times of economic challenges, with company budgets tight and less disposable income for consumers, it is all about one thing: building and maintaining great customer relationships. BSH's award-winning global customer service operation is built on the understanding that consumers will continue to shop where their needs are understood and met, and where they can communicate with the company through their preferred communication channels and ideally in a personalized way. This is the basis on which customer engagement is delivered.

With this in mind, the subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH has overhauled its entire digital service, support and customer care infrastructure. To carry out the mammoth project, BSH, working with Deloitte Consulting Spain as their trusted advisor near their IT hub in Zaragoza, Spain, set out to find a cloud-based communications platform that would allow them to continue growing globally and:

Simplify the work of their 1,500 contact center advisors worldwide

Integrate with existing BSH infrastructure, be fully internally programmable and flexibly customizable

Integrate digital communication channels such as voice, email, chat, SMS, video and WhatsApp

Eliminate data silos and enable 360° view on consumer data across different touchpoints

A data silo consists of stored data that is only available to parts of a company, such as certain departments or individual employees, and is therefore segregated within the company. The ones who suffer are often the customers who may react with frustration to resulting long waiting times or unanswered inquiries. So BSH was looking for a solution that can be flexibly adapted to their needs at any time, giving their customer service staff an optimized view of all their customers and their data. That's exactly what Twilio Flex provides.

Twilio Flex is a cloud-based contact center solution that enables companies to create the exact omnichannel customer service center environment they need for their customers, agents and officers.

"Looking into different vendors, Twilio was the only company that combines all of our needs in one customizable, scalable solution and also makes data privacy a top priority," said Gloria Corella, Product Manager of New Agent Frontend at BSH. "The Twilio Flex platform gives us the greatest flexibility and customization possible. For example, we have the option to easily integrate our IT infrastructure, such as the existing Avaya telephony landscape, into Twilio Flex. This will enable us to develop customized communications solutions based on our customers' expectations to provide even better customer service and create engaging experiences for our customers."

"We are proud that leading global brands like the BSH Home Appliances Group choose Twilio Flex to build and customize unique end-to-end customer experiences. Flex allows companies to build the most comprehensive customer journeys they've ever created," said Simonetta Turek, GM of Customer Experience Products at Twilio. "In 2022, we've continued to bring industry-leading customer engagement innovations to Flex, including Flex Conversations, a unified API for digital channels now in public beta, and recently been credited by analyst firm Juniper Research as an 'established leader' in the CCasS space for 2022. We can't wait to see what BSH, Deloitte, and Twilio are able to accomplish together."

The rollout of Twilio Flex will take place in several countries, starting with customer service hubs in France and the United Kingdom. The long-term plan is to migrate all of BSH's 1,500 agents worldwide to Twilio Flex.

