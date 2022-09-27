Italy's largest mobile app developer partners with world-class investors and some of the best creative, business, and technology masterminds to build a global creator ecosystem

One of the largest financing rounds in Italy

With over 500 million downloads and 90 million monthly active users, the Bending Spoons suite of creative apps is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for content creators across the globe

Bending Spoons, the Italy-based technology powerhouse unlocking the creative potential of over 90 million content creators worldwide, today announced it has raised $340 million in financing from global investors. Backers include Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Holdings, Creator Partners, and other leading names in technology, business, media, entertainment, and sport, as well as marquee Italian institutions, such as Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's leading banking group.

"Our mission at Bending Spoons is to make an enduring positive impact on our customers, on our teammates, and on society at large. And building tools to help creators develop wonderful content that reaches billions of people each month is an important step in this direction." Luca Ferrari, CEO and co-founder of Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons delivers pro-grade creative capabilities through apps that are incredibly intuitive and easy to use.

"I'm excited about what Bending Spoons is building in the creator economy. Their apps enable anyone to become a creative genius with minimum effort. In fact, their products terrify me so much, I had to invest." Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort and certified creative genius

The company's ability to deliver powerful tools that meet the fast-evolving needs of content creators worldwide has already led to over 500 million app downloads.

Bending Spoons has built a suite of powerful, creator-centric mobile apps used by over 90 million content creators every month to unlock their creative potential. The suite-which includes apps that power photo, video, motion graphics, and typography-represents the most comprehensive collection of mobile-first creative apps on the market today, and serves the full range of user experience levels. From Splice, the video editor that powers seamless visual storytelling for millions, to Remini, an image editor built on remarkable AI technology that helps users restore and enhance billions of portraits-Bending Spoons has creator tools for every need.

"Modern creators demand innovative technology that continually redefines what's possible. Bending Spoons' passion for delivering pro-grade mobile creation is the future, and I'm thrilled to be part of the journey." Kerry Trainor, founder of Creator Partners and former CEO of Vimeo and SoundCloud

Surpassing $100 million in annual revenue and bootstrapped for almost a decade, the capital marks the first time Bending Spoons-one of the world's largest mobile app developers-has decided to raise such major financing.

The financing will fuel further innovations in product development, help expand marketing efforts, and fund new acquisitions. "It's awesome that the Bending Spoons mission resonates so strongly with Ryan, Kerry, and all our investors," said Ferrari. "Their support makes us even more excited about what the future of Bending Spoons-and the products we build-will look like."

About Bending Spoons

As one of the world's largest mobile app developers, Bending Spoons is at the forefront of building what's next for the creator economy. Founded in 2013 and based in Italy, Bending Spoons has served nearly half a billion people across the globe to date through its suite of mobile apps. www.bendingspoons.com

