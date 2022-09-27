South Korea's Hanwha Q Cells is preparing to take joint control of LynqTech in Hanover, Germany.The European Commission has invited feedback on Hanwha Q Cells' acquisition of an IT company that was previously held by the city of Hanover, Germany. A notice published by the commission this week indicated that it is examining the acquisition of a 66% stake in IT sales system developer LynqTech GmbH. Hanwha Q Cells GmbH, the South Korean solar company's German unit, announced the acquisition in the summer. In July, Hanwha said it intended to use LynqTech for its smart energy trading operations. ...

