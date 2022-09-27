Smart Communications Hosts INNOVATE EMEA 2022: Conversations Without Limits

INNOVATE Returns to EMEA as an In-Person Event in the UK Featuring In-Depth Lessons and Insights from Smart Communications Customers and Executives, Industry Partners and More

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it will host its company's annual conference, INNOVATE EMEA 2022, on October 12th at The Biltmore Mayfair in London, UK. This year's theme is Conversations without Limits. Industry executives are invited to this one-of-a-kind event.



The last three years have been among the most chaotic in history for companies and their customers. From navigating a shifting regulatory environment to meeting the demands of customers for more digital experiences, companies have been in a constant struggle to build deep relationships with their customers for the newly dawning digital-first era.

"The pressures that businesses have faced over the last three years have been unrelenting, yet despite this adversity, companies continue to look for ways to push new boundaries in their customer communications strategies," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "INNOVATE EMEA 2022 will celebrate this innovation and will provide attendees with additional insights, key learnings and success stories that they can use to make every customer interaction as meaningful as possible."

Smart Communications' INNOVATE EMEA 2022 conference brings together speakers who will discuss the hottest topics and inspire solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing customer experience leaders this year.

Highlights include:

A line-up of top-tier keynote speakers including: Kaspar Roos, CEO & Founder of Aspire; plus James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications and Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications

Successful customers including ABN AMRO, Atlas Insurance, BT, Danske Bank, Delta Capita, J.P. Morgan, Zurich Insurance Company

INNOVATE 2022 partner sponsors including OneSpan, Salesforce, Nokavision, Espire

SCALE Awards recognizing teams that have committed themselves to leadership, innovation and a customer-first approach

To learn from and interact with Smart Communications customers, business partners, and industry leaders, please register .

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX . In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management.

