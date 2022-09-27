Alludo: Latest Updates to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite Expand Creative Possibilities and Deliver a Faster Design Workflow

Subscribers get access to new creative tools and templates, an improved Export workflow, and a variety of customer-requested enhancements that make it easier to produce amazing results



Newly launched CorelDRAW Academy empowers designers to develop their skills and boosts creative potential

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the new vision of the recent rebranding as Alludo (https://www.alludo.com/en/?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=CDGS2022H2), CorelDRAW Graphics Suite (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/coreldraw/?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=CDGS2022H2), the complete design solution for vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography, and real-time collaboration, introduced today several updates that empower designers to be creative and produce stunning results more quickly. Available with a subscription, these latest features and enhancements enable users to hone their skills and make it easier to start a creative project.

"The latest updates simplify the design process, making it easier for anyone to unlock the power of creativity and produce stunning results," said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager for CorelDRAW. "We want to empower designers to be successful sooner with access to the tools that give them the freedom and flexibility they need to develop creative projects, on any device, and from anywhere."

Here's what's new for CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscribers:

NEW! Creative design templates and practice projects: Boost creativity and improve graphic design skills with access to a variety of new design templates and practice projects.

Boost creativity and improve graphic design skills with access to a variety of new design templates and practice projects. NEW! Scaling tool: Enjoy total flexibility and accuracy when scaling objects.

Enjoy total flexibility and accuracy when scaling objects. ENHANCED! Export workflow: Create amazing results even faster with a simplified Export workflow.

Create amazing results even faster with a simplified Export workflow. NEW! Customer-requested enhancements: Taking direct user-requests from the CorelDRAW Ideas Portal, subscribers can enjoy new WebP file support, a reimagined New Document dialogue, performance improvements, and more.

The updates come on the heels of the newly released CorelDRAW Academy (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/learn/academy/?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=CDGS2022H2), an e-learning resource that helps CorelDRAW? Graphics Suite subscribers increase their graphic design knowledge and skills and grow their creative potential.

Designed by creative professionals and free for all active CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscribers and maintenance customers, the CorelDRAW Academy offers modular-based training sessions that are engaging, easy to follow, and focused on real-life design scenarios so users can apply new techniques to everyday design projects.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite subscribers can enjoy a more flexible way to stay up to date with access to exclusive new features, content, and enhancements, and support for the latest technologies, as soon as they're available. To learn more about what's new for subscribers, please visit: www.coreldraw.com. (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/coreldraw/?utm_source=DRAWnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRDRAW&utm_content=CDGS2022H2)

Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows, macOS, web, iPad and mobile in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

Access to the new creative templates and practice projects, new Scaling tool, improved Export workflow, and various customer-requested enhancements are available with a CorelDRAW Graphics Suite active subscription or with a license plus added maintenance.

Business and education clients can take advantage of volume licensing options and maintenance, which offer additional benefits including software deployment and virtualization support.

For more information about our business licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/business, (http://www.coreldraw.com/business) and for more information about our educational licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/education. (http://www.coreldraw.com/education)

About Alludo

Alludo, the company behind the award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip, is helping people work better and live better. Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want. With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers ALL YOU DO helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com. (http://www.alludo.com/)

© 2022 Cascade Parent Limited trading as Alludo. All rights reserved. Alludo, and the Alludo logo are trademarks of Cascade Parent Limited in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. iPad and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.alludo.com/en/legal (http://www.alludo.com/en/legal), www.corel.com/en/legal-information/ (https://www.corel.com/en/legal-information/) and www.parallels.com/about/legal/ (http://www.parallels.com/about/legal/)

Media Contact

Ashley Ruess

PR Manager

ashley.ruess@alludo.com (mailto:ashley.ruess@alludo.com)

www.coreldraw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c5cc9b2-dae4-419f-9f4f-e656febb29fb (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c5cc9b2-dae4-419f-9f4f-e656febb29fb)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf615a80-15de-48a5-b871-93894c98203a (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf615a80-15de-48a5-b871-93894c98203a)