AWS with Prosimo Full Stack Cloud Networking Empowers Enterprises to Drastically Simplify Cloud Operations and Reduce Time-to-Value

News Summary:

Prosimo joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Prosimo Full Stack orchestrates AWS native constructs that take advantage of AWS' global presence for cross-region connectivity to simplify and reduce operational burdens

New co-selling program demonstrates how the company's vision for autonomous cloud networking delivers better experiences and positive business outcomes

Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, today announced that it had joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. Prosimo continues to work closely with AWS on go-to-market and innovative technical integrations. This includes the recent integration with AWS Cloud WAN that enables enterprises to build an elastic and scalable transit for cross-region connectivity and segmentation with its autonomous multi-cloud networking solution.

Co-selling with AWS delivers better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners, allowing Prosimo to fulfill and exceed the needs of its customers. This announcement demonstrates the company's vision and architecture for autonomous multicloud networking, enabling enterprises to accelerate cloud transformation and positive business outcomes. In addition to the integration with AWS Cloud WAN, the deepening relationship with AWS includes integrations for AWS Peering, AWS Direct Connect, AWS Global Transit Gateway, AWS Global Accelerator, and many other cloud-native services from AWS.

"We made a strategic bet early on to work closely with AWS and build deep integration leveraging cloud-native constructs that enables us to be very adaptable for a broad set of use cases," said Ramesh Prabagaran, CEO of Prosimo. "Our quickly expanding base of mutual customers continues to benefit from these efforts that deliver a much simpler cloud-native connectivity model necessary to accelerate cloud transformation that powers modern businesses."

The AWS Sales organization and the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers, can reach more enterprises and unlock new selling models. With cloud-native orchestration, partners that integrate Prosimo Full Stack Transit benefit further from the rapid portability and extensibility for new products and services by AWS and the greater cloud ecosystem.

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers a simplified multicloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management-all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, WRVI Capital, and Blackrock. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

