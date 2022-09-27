The Open Systems MDR+ service is recognized in award program identifying the companies, products and people that offer unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies

Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced that it has won a coveted 2022 Stratus Award in the Cloud Security Services category, based on the industry-leading capabilities of the Open Systems MDR+ managed detection and response (MDR) service. This is the sixth award that Open Systems has so far won in 2022.

Open Systems MDR+ is a cloud-native MDR service that provides organizations with the comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities of a world-class security operations center (SOC), securing their assets from endpoints to cloud. At the heart of MDR+ is Mission Control, a 24x7 global security operation that combines certified experts, exemplary processes and seamless technology that integrates with and extends the Microsoft 365 E5 security stack. This enables customers to mitigate threats and reduce risk by fully operationalizing their existing security investments, shrinking their attack surfaces and shortening the mean time to respond (MTTR) to threats.

"Open Systems eliminates the complexity that prevents so many organizations from effectively protecting themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. "By maximizing the Microsoft security tools they already have, MDR+ simplifies customers' security and improves their security maturity. Receiving this Stratus Award is an honor and a testament to our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers."

"Open Systems is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, which runs the Stratus Awards program. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

In addition to the Stratus Award, Open Systems has so far won the following five awards this year:

Security MSSP of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022

Swiss Partner of the Year in the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Gold Winner in the MDR category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Winner in the MDR Service Provider category of the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards

Platinum Winner for Open Systems MDR+ managed detection and response service in the Cybersecurity category of the Secure Campus 2022 Awards

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it's no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

