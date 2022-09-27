Paid content creator role to showcase the possibilities unlocked through flexible, remote work

The fastest-growing solution for global HR, Deel is hiring a social media expert to travel and capture content in Australia and New Zealand.

The nomad will travel in a fully-equipped van, documenting the entire experience, for six months.

Deel will cover the cost of food, housing (furnished van), wifi, travel, gas and parking. The company will also reimburse work-related expenses required to capture content and offer eligibility for Deel's total rewards program, featuring wellness development perks.

The candidate will also get paid $3,400 USD monthly to explore the region in style.

Call for applications closes October 11, 2022.

Deel, the leading global solution for hiring, paying, and managing global teams, is now accepting applications for a Social Media Nomad. One lucky candidate will spend six months on the road in a fully-furnished van, touring Australia and New Zealand and creating content about their travel and remote work experience.

Deel's platform makes it easier for companies to build their workforce anywhere in the world, based on the belief that great people should be able to do their dream job, regardless of their location. The company's first social media nomad will help promote the possibilities of remote work across Deel's social channels, plus showcase what it's like to get hired and paid through Deel's platform. Along with van access, this person will receive monthly payment of over $3,400 per month, transfers and visas, a stipend for meals, fuel and parking, and flexible hours.

This opportunity is aimed at people with more than three years of experience as content creators for social networks or brand ambassadors, who speak and write in English, love the nomadic lifestyle, and have a passion for learning new things and sharing them with others. The perfect candidate is someone looking to break their usual routine and embark on a journey through the stunning natural landscapes, diverse and vibrant urban life, and cultures of Australia and New Zealand. The destinations to visit and share are endless, from the cities of Wellington or Sydney to "the route of the 90 straight miles" or the imposing Uluru, one of the most famous natural icons of the region.

Ready to hit the road? Learn more and apply at deel.com/dream-job before October 11, 2022.

About Deel

Deel helps companies hire anyone, anywhere through its global payment management and compliance solution. With its platform, companies -regardless of type and size- can hire, manage and pay independent workers and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, in a few minutes and complying with the rules. With over 200 legal, accounting, mobility and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any company to create, sign and send localized contracts from a library of templates.

Deel automates the process of collecting country-specific documents, such as tax documents for freelancers and employees, to ensure they are set up correctly. The platform also allows companies to pay international service providers and employees in more than 120 currencies with just a few clicks.

For more information: Deel.com

