Data Bridge Market Research: Surgical Tape Market to Surge USD 9.36 Billion with CAGR of 6.4% by 2029, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Application and Segmentation Outlook

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled "Global Surgical Tape Market"





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical tape market which was USD 5.7 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 9.36 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

In first aid and medicine, surgical tape or medical tape is a form of pressure-sensitive adhesive tape used to fasten a bandage or other dressing. These tapes often have a hypoallergenic adhesive that is made to stick strongly to skin, dressing materials, and underlying layers of tape, yet to detach without leaving any skin damage. Some elastic bandages with adhesive and breathable tapes, such as kinesiology tape, are made of cotton.

The market for surgical tape is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is used to cover wounds and maintain the integrity and positioning of bandages. The materials used to create surgical tape include fabric, nylon, foam, paper, and tape with a transparent porous consistency. For those who are prone to latex allergies, there are also surgical tapes that are hypoallergenic and waterproof.

Opportunities

Growing number of innovations

Surgical Innovations specialise in the design, development and manufacture of creative solutions for minimally invasive surgery. Adhesives are being used more and more in industrial manufacturing. The benefits of utilising adhesives are obvious that they are portable, hygienic, and secure.

Some of the major players operating in the Surgical Tape market are

3M (U.S.)

(U.S.) Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

PAUL HARTMANN AG ( Germany )

( ) Scapa Group Ltd. ( France )

) Medtronic ( Ireland )

) NITTO DENKO CORPORATION ( Japan )

) NICHIBAN Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Mölnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Smith+Nephew (U.K.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Henkel Adhesives Technologies

Segmentation Covered: Surgical Tape Market

Product Type

Breathable Non-Woven Tape

Breathable PE Tape

Rayon Tape

Easy-Tear Non-Woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Elastic Tapes

Silicone Tapes

Paper Tapes

Silk Cloth Tapes

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Application

Splints

Wound Dressings

Secure IV Lines

Ostomy Seals

Surgeries and Surgical Wounds

Traumatic and Laceration Wound

Burns and Ulcers

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Settings

Home Care Settings

Surgical Tape Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the surgical tape market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the surgical tape market due to the increasing number of geriatric population along with adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high prevalence of chronic wounds along with easy availability of wide variety of medical tapes.

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising adoption of tapes

Surgical tape is a staple in the medical supply industry. It is used to cover wounds and maintain the integrity and positioning of bandages. The materials used to create surgical tape include fabric, nylon, foam, paper, and tape with a transparent porous consistency. Adhesion development is a serious post-operative complication that frequently necessitates further procedures for the treatment of affected individuals. In the case of abdominal surgery, post-operative adhesion formation causes significant abdominal discomfort, infertility in women following gynecological surgery and physical disability in patients following neurological surgery. The need for solutions such as adhesion barriers is growing in the market due to the negative consequences that post-surgery adhesion formation on patients. This will boost the market growth.

Rising demand of surgical tapes

Surgical tapes have a number of advantages, including the fact that they are waterproof, flexible, simple to tear, non-adherent to hair, and strongly attach to skin. Surgical tapes are mostly used in first-aid kits found in healthcare facilities, hospitals, and homes. Increasing population, an increase in accidents, and a growth in demand from the healthcare industry since surgical tapes are used more frequently in procedures are all factors in the demand for surgical tapes

Rise in number of surgeries

Surgical tapes are used to secure infusion lines, wound dressings, and the treatment of wounds in circumstances where it is necessary to settle catheters and infusions in patients before or after surgery. Amputations and incisions, which are the main causes of wounds, occur during surgeries. The surgical segment is anticipated to dominate the surgical tape market. This will boost the market expansion.

Surgical Tape Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Surgical Tape market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players in the Surgical Tape market

