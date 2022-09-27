Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
27.09.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Endomines AB (149/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Endomines AB's annual general meeting, held on
September 26, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Sep 30, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ENDO       
Terms:                    Reverse split 1:40
Current ISIN:                SE0008294334   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 29, 2022   
New ISIN code:                SE0018690059   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 30, 2022   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
