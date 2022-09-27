Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Endomines AB (149/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Endomines AB's annual general meeting, held on September 26, 2022, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 30, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: ENDO Terms: Reverse split 1:40 Current ISIN: SE0008294334 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 29, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018690059 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 30, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.