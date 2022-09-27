GlobalSign Powers the Growth of Signority

Leading Certificate Authority Enables Customers of One of Canada's Top E-Signature Companies To Save $20 per Document, Time Savings of More Than 80%

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / GlobalSign(https://www.globalsign.com/en) a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, is successfully working with e-signature solution provider, Signority. The Kanata, Ontario-based company has been utilizing GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS) to ensure its customers have access to secure digital signatures and certificates that verify the authenticity of the signature and integrity of the document. Signority also relies on GlobalSign's digital signatures for its customers who must meet compliance regulations.

A global leader in providing eSignature solutions, Signority has been operating for a decade and serves thousands of customers throughout Canada, the U.S., the UK and South Africa specializing in markets such as healthcare, government, finance and insurance.

Signority approached GlobalSign after experiencing an increasing demand for trusted digital signatures. After engaging with several different vendors, Signority ultimately chose GlobalSign.

"Companies today are faced with increased pressure to do more with less while increasing sustainability and meeting regulatory requirements. With DSS, our customers have access to secure digital signatures and certificates that verify the authenticity of the signature and integrity of the document," said Jane He, CEO, Signority. "Our own internal research shows that digital signatures from GlobalSign have not only achieved time savings of more than 80%, but also a 66% reduction in missing files, and scanning errors by 92%. In addition, we have found that customers are saving an average of $20 per document. When you add that up over time, with hundreds and thousands of signings, the savings are significant."

She added: "Perhaps even more important is the legality of digital signatures. The fact they are secure gives you confidence that there is document integrity. This is critical for our enterprise customers, who must be certain the products we offer to them are fully trustworthy."

With GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service, Signority's customers can get their documents signed anywhere, anytime, on any device. DSS also enables Signority to provide customers with trusted and compliant digital signatures.

"We are very pleased to know how effective GlobalSign's solutions are for Signority," said Josiane Martins, Enterprise Account Manager, GlobalSign. "The fact we are enabling them to save time and money, as well as meet regulatory requirements, is a testament to our market-leading solution."

