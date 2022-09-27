Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has been recognized as a leader in outsourced trading solutions in the Chartis Outsourced Trading Solutions Report, 2022, a globally recognized independent study of the world's major providers of risk and compliance technology.

Northern Trust has been recognized as a Category Leader in outsourced trading solutions in the Americas, Europe, and APAC regions and in equities and fixed income. Northern Trust received additional recognition for its Completeness of Equity Offering and Customer Satisfaction in Europe.

"Northern Trust is thrilled to be recognized by Chartis Research as a leading provider of Integrated Trading Solutions capabilities," said Glenn Poulter, global head of Integrated Trading Solutions. "This recognition serves as a testament to Northern Trust's dedication to working across the spectrum of our clients' challenges, providing solutions so they can focus on the functions that deliver alpha generation."

"Asset managers continue to utilize outsourced trading desks, smartly leveraging trading expertise in specific markets, unique asset class knowledge and coverage, as well as to provide additional trade resourcing and of course manage costs," said James Wolstenholme, Research Director, Chartis Research. "Northern Trust's outsourced trading desk provides market expertise, the right technology and full asset coverage for their clients worldwide and is highly deserving of this recognition."

Northern Trust's outsourced trading capability, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), combines worldwide trading expertise in equities and fixed income across global markets providing coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and a fully integrated middle and back-office service. Flexible and customizable foreign exchange trading solutions are also available with integration to our CompleteFX platform. ITS helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

About Chartis

Chartis is a research and advisory firm that provides technology and business advice to the global financial services industry. Chartis provides independent market intelligence on market dynamics, regulatory trends, technology trends, best practices, competitive landscapes, market sizes, expenditure priorities, and mergers and acquisitions. Chartis' RiskTech Quadrant reports are written by experienced analysts with hands-on experience of selecting, developing and implementing financial technology solutions for a variety of international companies in a range of industries including banking, insurance and capital markets.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

