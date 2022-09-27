The African Development Bank has announced that European and US donors will provide $20 million of concessional loans to support pay-as-you-go solar companies in sub-Saharan Africa.A fund set up to help off-grid solar companies in sub-Saharan Africa to recover from the Covid-19 crisis will receive $20 million in public funding for the second round of its recovery effort. The African Development Bank (AfDB) said last week that the Covid-19 Recovery Platform (CRP) would receive the cheap loans, with $13 million coming from the US-based Global Environment Facility and $7 million from the Sustainable ...

