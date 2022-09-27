Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - AHAVA DIGITAL GROUP is pleased to announce it placed No. 35 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.





Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Ahava Digital Group earned its spot with three-year growth of 1454%.



"Since developing Ahava Digital's Data ConciergeTM, our team's passion for technology inspired us to create software that gives developing countries the ability to leverage America's massive economy to ensure future economic security and sustainability in forging markets," says Dr. Janét Aizenstros, Founder and CEO of Ahava Digital Group.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

Ahava Digital Group



Ahava Digital Group is an award-winning data consultancy helping to shift the perspective of leading Fortune companies to grow devoted, long-term relationships with women consumers in an emotional and intuitive way fueled by data and technology to deliver a ROI.







