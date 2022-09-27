The ASSEMBLY Show: Join Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals from Leading Companies at The 2022 ASSEMBLY Show Taking Place this October in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Assembly manufacturing professionals from Apple, Caterpillar, Delta Faucet, GE Aviation, General Motors, Honda, Kohler, Motorola, Northrop Grumman, Stanley Black & Decker, Subaru, Whirlpool, Yamaha and many more have already registered to attend the 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show to see the newest technologies on display from 250+ exhibiting companies. These industry professionals will have a chance to explore hands-on exhibit, network with peers, and learn from subject matter experts at this trade show and conference taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from October 25-27, 2022.

"For the last decade the ASSEMBLY Show has been the leading event exclusively for assembly manufacturing, and we are proud to be celebrating this milestone and welcoming all our charter exhibitors who helped us launch the event back in 2013. Exhibitors on the trade show floor will be showcasing the latest solutions in autonomous & electric mobility, fastening tools, pressing and riveting, robotics and for the factory of the future," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the trade show and conference. "There's a lot to love about The ASSEMBLY Show, but perhaps the best part is that it's FREE to attend for assembly professionals if they register by September 30th." Save the $30 on-site registration fee and register now.

Attendees from Fortune 500 companies have made attending the ASSEMBLY Show a priority to explore hundreds of hands-on exhibits featuring working machinery from leading companies, including six guided tours led by the editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine. Network with experienced assembly professionals from every corner of the country. Networking opportunities, including the Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception, Harvest Hoedown, and Morning Mingle & Breakfast, will give attendees ample opportunities to build powerful business partnerships. Learn about manufacturing 4.0 with a visionary keynote address by Charles Wetherington, six comprehensive workshops, and a dozen learning theater presentations.

Prior to the event, ASSEMBLY Show attendees will have the opportunity to tune into a pre-event webinar on Automated Assembly Systems panel discussion featuring executives from four of the top systems integrators in North America: Arthur G. Russell Co. Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., IMA Automation North America and Lanco Integrated. According to ASSEMBLY's annual Capital Equipment Spending Survey, 25 percent of U.S. factories make more than 1 million products annually. The only way to meet that kind of volume is with automation.

"Whether your company assembles auto parts, consumer products or medical devices, The ASSEMBLY Show is the place to be to get the ball rolling on an automated assembly project. At least 10 systems integrators are exhibiting at the show, along with numerous suppliers of parts feeding equipment, indexers, conveyors, robots and other automation technologies," added DeYoe.

The panelist will explain how to choose and work with a systems integrator; describe how to write an RFQ and how to evaluate proposed designs; identify the differences between synchronous and asynchronous assembly systems; discuss tips and tricks for designing products to facilitate automated assembly and assess how Industry 4.0 concepts are influencing assembly system design. To register for the webinar, click here.

The 10th Anniversary of The ASSEMBLY Show will offer a dynamic keynote presentation on Using Lean to Prepare for Manufacturing 4.0 delivered by Charles Wetherington, President of BTE Technologies, LLC, a medical equipment manufacturer.The trade show and conference will kick off with six half day workshops on Tuesday, October 25 on Metal Welding, Lean Manufacturing, Plastics Welding, Electric & Autonomous Vehicles, Next-Generation Manufacturing Workers, and a session on working with Manufacturers' Reps. The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 25 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm; Wednesday, October 26 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 27 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Registration is open, click here for more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717558/Join-Thousands-of-Manufacturing-Professionals-from-Leading-Companies-at-The-2022-ASSEMBLY-Show-Taking-Place-this-October-in-Rosemont-IL