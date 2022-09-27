The M.E.C.A. Project: With Innovation and Using the Arts, the M.E.C.A Project is Raising Awareness About Anxiety and How it Affects Teenagers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / The M.E.C.A. Project is helping teens thrive mentally and emotionally. Their mission is to provide the best mental and emotional education, tools, and resources to teens and the people who care about them.

One of the main issues the MECA project focuses on is anxiety. They are utilizing social media platforms to reach a younger audience and use voice technology to identify specific emotional makers to track emotional states.

The M.E.C.A. Project has partnered with Vibeonix to provide their patent-pending voice technology that identifies emotional markers so that individuals can quantify, track, and shift their daily emotional states.

When teens and young adults have a safe space to become more self-aware of their emotional patterns, they can benefit from the best-in-class self-directed behavior change programs, videos, and resources curated by The M.E.C.A. Project.

They integrate gamification, customizable learning pathways, text engagement programming, and a community of peers to offer individuals a powerfully unprecedented approach to improving mental health and emotional wellbeing.

One of the people pioneering the M.EC.A. project is Jacob Moran , a high school student and actor, who had a passion for the arts, music and theater from an early age. Jacob serves on the founding youth board and is determined to help give back and tackle this epidemic.

"Every day I notice someone my age struggling with anxiety, stress and even suicide. There is such a stigma around the discussion and I believe everyone should be able to access help. I am so honored to be a part of the M.E.C.A. project because we all need to build awareness for the mental health of teens as it affects everyday life and stands in the way of them reaching their dreams. It is also my passion to use my platform in films to introduce these issues through different perspectives whenever I can, " said Jacob Moran.

Moran has also been involved in other major film and television productions such as the Universal/Blumhouse film "The Black Phone," and the independent films "New Shoes" and "The Jump."

Moran's next feature film, beginning producton soon, is "Regarding Veronica," which is a heart felt drama that tackles social justice themes such as trans rights, same sex parents, and even suicide, but through the lens of a child. Alexandra Grey and Abigail Hawk (from Blue Bloods) also star.

To learn more about the M.E.C.A.'s work, click here .

