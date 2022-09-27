JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Re-issue: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 27
This is a re-issue of the announcement first published at 13:26. The summary table was omitted in error, this is now shown below. All other details remain unchanged.
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stAugust 2022 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st August 2022
|US$ 4.71
JZCP's NAV at 31 August 2022 is $4.71 per share ($4.75 per share at 31 July 2022), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to investment losses of (1) cent, net foreign exchange losses of (2) cents, expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by investment income of 1 cent. The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31st August 2022:
|31.8.2022
|US$'000
|Assets
|Private Investments
|371,365
|Cash and cash equivalents
|136,398
|Other receivables
|310
|Total Assets
|508,073
|Liabilities
|Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027
|42,805
|Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2022
|32,296
|ZDP shares - maturity date 1st October 2022
|66,740
|Other liabilities
|1,170
|Total liabilities
|143,011
|Net Asset Value
|365,062
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,477,214
|Net Asset Value per Ordinary share
|$4.71