Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Enters Managed Print Services Space with Acquisitions of MPS Monitor and Euroform

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Italy-based MPS Monitor s.r.l and Denmark-based Euroform A/S - two leading developers and providers of Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Managed Print Services SaaS solutions for the print industry.

Valsoft will be entering into the Managed Print Services space by acquiring 100% of both MPS Monitor and Euroform and will be leveraging the leading market positioning, product strength, and expertise of the two combined companies to provide an integrated SaaS offering to dealers and managed print providers across the world.

"We are very excited to enter the printing management vertical through our acquisitions of both EuroForm and MPS Monitor," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "The talented teams, company values, and established position in the market of these great companies combined will make this a platform acquisition poised for continued future growth and continuous product innovation for years to come."

The two companies are globally recognized as the providers of leading, innovative, integrated, and secure RMM systems available to the print industry, and both have close partnerships and collaborations with all the major players in the printer market.

With these two acquisitions, Valsoft's entry into the Managed Print Services Vertical will be led by Nicola De Blasi, while maintaining his role as CEO of MPS Monitor, and also taking on the role of CEO of Euroform.

"This is an extremely exciting moment in the history of MPS Monitor and Euroform, our customers, and our combined team," explained De Blasi. "We're about to embark on a whole new chapter supported by the resources, experience, and global footprint of Valsoft. The timing coincides with growing market demand from dealers and MPS providers for secure, flexible, scalable and sustainable SaaS solutions that provide business intelligence and detailed insights, while also helping to drive down operational costs, and increase the overall security of their print environments. With the formation of a Managed Print Services Vertical, Valsoft has created a solutions powerhouse that's ready and able to address the challenges of managed print customers and providers globally."

In 12 years, MPS Monitor has grown into one of the major IoT SaaS providers globally for the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) of printing devices and the provision of Managed Print Services, currently serving more than 2,500 dealers and is being installed for more than 220,000 customers around the world.

With over 30 years of service, Euroform has become a leader in the printing industry with its cloud-based managed print services platforms for global clients, through the development, maintenance, and support of these systems.

About MPS Monitor

With more than 1,300,000 printing devices and 37 billion pages monitored each year by over 220,000 end users, MPS Monitor is one of the major IoT software solutions globally for monitoring printing devices and the provision of Managed Print Services. MPS Monitor provides a comprehensive SaaS platform for monitoring and managing printers, available on the cloud, and equipped with a full set of APIs for integrating external software solutions. Its highly scalable and high-performing data collection technology allows Dealers/VARs, large end-users, manufacturers, and retailers of printer consumables to satisfy any need associated with the management of printing devices, recording of page volumes, and supply of toner in an automatic and controlled way. The MPS Monitor Cloud service is managed within an Information Security Management System which is certified as compliant with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, and CSA Star Level 2.

About Euroform

Active in the printing industry since 1993, EuroForm is the company behind the JetAdvice family of Managed Print Services solutions. JetAdvice empowers thousands of dealers, distributors, and OEM's across the world to remotely assess, manage, maintain, secure and optimize their customer's office-, large format- and thermal printer fleet environments. JetAdvice is known for its qualitative dataset, security first approach, and personal support. The JetAdvice Cloud solution, hosted on Microsoft Azure, is managed within an Information Security Management System which is certified as compliant with ISO/IEC 27001. JetAdvice is available in 26 different languages and is one of the market leaders in this industry.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

