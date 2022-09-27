Trina Solar plans to build a module factory in Huaian, Anhui province, while polysilicon manufacturer GCL Energy has announced plans to build a manufacturing base in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia.Trina Solar has signed an agreement with the government of Huaian, Anhui province, to build a 15 GW cell and panel factory. The company said it will invest CNY 6 billion (837.6 million) in the new manufacturing facility. GCL Technology has announced plans to build a manufacturing base in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia. It aims to produce 100,000 tons of granular polysilicon per year and 150,000 tons of high-purity nano ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...