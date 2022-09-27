DJ Auros Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver High Frequency Onchain Data

Algorithmic trading and market making firm Auros has partnered with the Pyth Network to deliver real-time, high-frequency data. Pyth will receive pricing data for a range of cryptocurrencies derived from Auros' advanced high-frequency trading system.

As the leading oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data, Pyth is bringing more institutional trading activity onchain through a network of over 70 data providers. Auros' best-in-class pricing data will enhance Pyth's ability to provide aggregated data to a range of blockchain protocols.

Ben Roth, Co-Founder and CIO of Auros, said: "Auros is thrilled to be joining the Pyth Network to contribute reliable, high fidelity data for all. By sharing our high-frequency trading data with a truly onchain decentralized network, we aim to foster innovation that will lead to better financial solutions for all participants. We expect the Pyth Network will become an invaluable part of a future decentralized financial system, and are delighted to be partnered with them on this mission."

Stephen Kaminsky, Special Projects at Jump Crypto, one of the leading institutions contributing to Pyth, commented: "Pyth has attracted the most sophisticated trading firms in both traditional and digital asset markets, so it is of no surprise to see another premier high frequency market maker join the Pyth community. Auros price data will undoubtedly help empower more projects and protocols in DeFi and Web3."

Auros combines a large variety of source data, then filters for quality and accuracy at sub-second intervals to ensure that pricing is lightning quick to respond to market changes. This data underpins all of the firm's core products, from the provision of sustainable liquidity for partner projects to its high-frequency trading and arbitrage business. Auros has integrated with more than 60 exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, commanding a sizable share of daily global volume while accruing a cumulative trading volume of over USD1.5 trillion.

Pyth aggregates and publishes data at sub-second speeds for more than 90 price feeds across Crypto, Equities, FX and Metals, available across blockchains via the Wormhole messaging protocol. Since inception, Pyth has successfully secured over USD25 billion of total traded volume and continues to expand its footprint.

About Auros

Auros is an algorithmic trading and market-making firm founded by derivatives traders and trading system architects with over 20 years of experience, generating daily notional turnover in billions of dollars. Auros' technological heritage combines sophisticated pricing models and state-of-the-art execution capabilities, delivering robust and reliable trading performance. Their unique partnership-based approach to external liquidity provision has rapidly established them as a go-to market maker for token projects. Auros also has deep expertise in structured product trading, DeFi optimization, and liquidity-led investments.

Learn more: auros.global

About Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens" of centralized institutions. Pyth is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data onchain and aggregating it securely. The Pyth Data Association was created in support of the Pyth Network and is overseen by a board of directors elected by members of the Pyth Network.

Learn more: pyth.network

