WE is expanding its expertise in behaviour change and youth engagement

WE Communications (WE), a global independent integrated communications agency, has acquired social impact and behaviour change agency, Hopscotch Consulting. This acquisition further accelerates WE's capabilities in advising brands to take bold action on social and economic issues and matters of brand reputation and responsible governance.

The acquisition of Hopscotch also brings to WE extensive expertise in connecting with young people and youth audiences, in developing educational programmes, working with government groups, and brands engaging with young audiences in new ways. Moving forward, Hopscotch Consulting will be known as "Hopscotch, a WE Communications Company".

"The acquisition of Hopscotch comes at an exciting time for WE, already one of the fastest growing agencies in the UK," said Ruth Allchurch, WE Managing Director, UK. "Hopscotch complements and delivers on WE's growth strategy, centred on deliberate choices around people, culture and clients. Alongside our tech practice for which WE is already well-known in the UK, the Hopscotch acquisition bolsters our burgeoning Scientific Engagement and Health practice led by Ben Fisher, as well as our growing corporate reputation and brand purpose practice in the UK, led by Kemi Akindele."

"Hopscotch are incredibly excited to be joining WE Communications to continue driving positive change for the next generation," said Sam Mercer, Co-Founder, Hopscotch, a WE Communications Company. "Joining WE will enable Hopscotch to expand the reach of our social impact and brand purpose services globally, working with global education, tech, consumer and health brands. Our shared values and fierce independence businesses make our partnership a natural fit."

Headquartered in central London with a team of 22, Hopscotch has differentiated itself through a focus on social impact and behaviour change. With emphasis on education programmes addressing issues including employability and skills development, social mobility, climate change and public health, Hopscotch's work has won multiple awards, including The UK Public Sector Awards and The Corporate Engagement Awards.

The acquisition of Hopscotch will extend WE's current offering to provide clients with a robust platform of educational programmes and youth engagement capabilities across the communications spectrum. WE's global, integrated client services span traditional media and influencer relations to creative, content, social and editorial through to digital execution, measurement, and analytics.

"WE and Hopscotch have long shared a people-first mindset and a clear perspective on how communications can move people to positive action, deliver societal value and impact," said Kass Sells, WE Chief Operating Officer and President of International. "With this acquisition, we're able to offer clients a significantly enhanced opportunity to drive influence across the corporate reputation, ESG and CSR landscapes, to connect with younger audiences and to establish effective education programmes, ensuring that we stand out in an increasingly competitive space."

The acquisition of Hopscotch is the latest indicator of WE's momentum in the UK, including double-digit growth in the market and the recent onboarding of a number of international technology and healthcare brands.

"From our fierce independence to our deep commitment to moving people to positive action, WE and Hopscotch's shared values make this a perfect match," said Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO of WE. "As growing agencies, meeting clients where they are in today's world and with exciting opportunities and challenges ahead, I'm excited to welcome Hopscotch to the WE family."

Hopscotch, a WE Communications Company will maintain its own client portfolio and continue to partner with WE on new business and joint client opportunities across corporate, consumer brand, healthcare and technology sectors. The current leadership of Co-Founders Sam Mercer and Julie Noble and Managing Director Marcus Hernon will report to WE Managing Director, UK, Ruth Allchurch.

ABOUT WE

WE is one of the largest independent communications and integrated marketing agencies in the world. We're all about people both our clients and employees and we believe in the power of communications to move audiences to positive action. Female-founded, female-led, and fiercely independent, WE has spent more than three decades helping world-class brands tell technology-led transformation stories that shift perceptions and change behaviour.

Our global reach includes offices in 21 cities, partner networks that expand our footprint and client capabilities, and a team of more than 1,200 media and content strategists, creatives and data scientists across our technology, health, and consumer sectors. Our work with global brands like Microsoft, Honeywell, McDonald's, and Volvo has been recognised by Cannes Lions, PRovoke SABRE Awards and PRWeek Awards, just to name a few.

ABOUT HOPSCOTCH, A WE COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

Hopscotch, A WE Communications Company is a London based social impact agency delivering change through the power of education. We create award-winning social purpose, marketing and education campaigns that reach, engage and inspire young people families, communities, employees and customers.

We build the reputation of our clients, delivering social impact, behaviour change, educational excellence as well as transforming the lives of young people. Hopscotch delivers corporate reputation and brand purpose through the power of education, focussing on key social issues ranging from Sustainability Climate Change; Health and Well-Being; through to Careers, Skills and Employability.

