The coagulation analyzer market size is estimated to be USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The rising frequency of cardiovascular and blood disorders, growing economies like India, China, and Brazil are likely to offer a diverse range of prospects for industry participants and the ageing population are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. However, increasing cost of coagulation analyzers is expected to hinder the growth.

Segmentation: Coagulation Analyzer Market Report 2021-2029 Product (Revenue, USD Billion)

Point-of -care Testing Analyzers

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

By Test (Revenue, USD Billion)

Fibrinogen Testing

Platelet Function Test

Heparin Protamine Dose-response Tests for ACT

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

Anti-Factor XA Tests

Activated Clotting Time Testing

D-dimer Testing

Prothrombin Time Testing

Other Coagulation Tests

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion)

Mechanical

Optical

Hospitals

Electrochemical

Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Coagulation Analyzer

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Coagulation Analyzer Market

7. Market Analysis by Product

8. Market Analysis by Test

9. Market Analysis by Technology

10. Regional Market Analysis

11. North America Coagulation Analyzer Market

12. Europe Coagulation Analyzer Market

13. Asia Pacific Coagulation Analyzer Market

14. Latin America Coagulation Analyzer Market

15. MEA Coagulation Analyzer Market

16. Competitor Analysis

17. Company Profiles

18. Conclusion Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Danaher (US)

Siemens Healthineers Group (Germany)

Sysmex Group (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Horiba (Japan)

Nihon Kohden (Japan)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Bio Group Medical System (Italy)

Genrui Biotech Inc. (China)

A&T Corporation (Japan)

Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc. (China)

Diagnostica Stago SAS (France)

Helena Laboratories (US)

Hycel (Austria)

Eurolyser (Austria)

Bpc Biosed Srl (Italy)

Robimes India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Meril Life Sciences (India)

ERBA Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Sclavo Diagnostics International S.r.l (Italy)

Haematonics (US)

Biosystems S.A. (Spain)

ACON (US).

