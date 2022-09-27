Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: SHL100 ISIN: DE000SHL1006 Ticker-Symbol: SHL 
Xetra
27.09.22
16:55 Uhr
41,830 Euro
+0,030
+0,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
DAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,80041,82017:11
41,81041,82017:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES104,22+0,21 %
HORIBA LTD40,600-0,49 %
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG41,830+0,07 %
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC532,30-0,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.