The coagulation analyzer market size is estimated to be USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The rising frequency of cardiovascular and blood disorders, growing economies like India, China, and Brazil are likely to offer a diverse range of prospects for industry participants and the ageing population are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. However, increasing cost of coagulation analyzers is expected to hinder the growth.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, test, and technology from 2021 to 2029.
Segmentation: Coagulation Analyzer Market Report 2021-2029 Product (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Point-of -care Testing Analyzers
- Clinical Laboratory Analyzers
By Test (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Fibrinogen Testing
- Platelet Function Test
- Heparin Protamine Dose-response Tests for ACT
- Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing
- Anti-Factor XA Tests
- Activated Clotting Time Testing
- D-dimer Testing
- Prothrombin Time Testing
- Other Coagulation Tests
By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion)
- Mechanical
- Optical
- Hospitals
- Electrochemical
- Clinical Laboratories
- Other End Users
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Coagulation Analyzer
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Coagulation Analyzer Market
7. Market Analysis by Product
8. Market Analysis by Test
9. Market Analysis by Technology
10. Regional Market Analysis
11. North America Coagulation Analyzer Market
12. Europe Coagulation Analyzer Market
13. Asia Pacific Coagulation Analyzer Market
14. Latin America Coagulation Analyzer Market
15. MEA Coagulation Analyzer Market
16. Competitor Analysis
17. Company Profiles
18. Conclusion Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- Danaher (US)
- Siemens Healthineers Group (Germany)
- Sysmex Group (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
- Horiba (Japan)
- Nihon Kohden (Japan)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)
- Bio Group Medical System (Italy)
- Genrui Biotech Inc. (China)
- A&T Corporation (Japan)
- Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc. (China)
- Diagnostica Stago SAS (France)
- Helena Laboratories (US)
- Hycel (Austria)
- Eurolyser (Austria)
- Bpc Biosed Srl (Italy)
- Robimes India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Meril Life Sciences (India)
- ERBA Diagnostics Inc. (US)
- Sclavo Diagnostics International S.r.l (Italy)
- Haematonics (US)
- Biosystems S.A. (Spain)
- ACON (US).
