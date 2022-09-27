Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Xintela AB is removed (465/22)

On August 31, 2022, the shares in Xintela AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Flerie Invest AB ("Flerie Invest") to the other shareholders of the Company. Today, September 27, 2022, Flerie Invest disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Xintela AB (XINT, ISIN code SE0007756903, order book ID 120379). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB