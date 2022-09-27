Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF7J ISIN: SE0007756903 Ticker-Symbol: 1XT 
Frankfurt
27.09.22
12:35 Uhr
0,019 Euro
+0,001
+7,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XINTELA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINTELA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2022 | 17:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Xintela AB is removed (465/22)

On August 31, 2022, the shares in Xintela AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Flerie
Invest AB ("Flerie Invest") to the other shareholders of the Company. 

Today, September 27, 2022, Flerie Invest disclosed a press release with
information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Xintela AB (XINT, ISIN code SE0007756903,
order book ID 120379). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
XINTELA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.