Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) - REPLACEMENT 27-Sep-2022 / 15:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc NET ASSET VALUE - REPLACEMENT The 'Net Asset Value' announcement released on 27 September 2022 at 12:00 under EQS News ID '1450639' was incorrect and should be disregarded. The correct Net Asset Values are set out below. The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/09/2022) of GBP156.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/09/2022) of GBP156.59m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/09/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,226.71p 7,032,153 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,205.30p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,955.00p Discount to NAV 12.20% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 26/09/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 13.50 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.86 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 10.78 4 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 9.93 5 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.55 6 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.97 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 8.96 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.18 9 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 4.50 10 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 4.11 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.25 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 2.57 13 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.23 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.68 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.82 16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.74 17 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.41 18 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.38 19 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.35 20 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.20 21 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.04 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 23 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

