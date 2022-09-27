Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that its management team participated or will participate in the following scientific and investor events:

Scientific conferences

World Antimicrobial Resistance Congress

September 7-8, 2022 (Washington)

Since 2015, the World AntiMicrobial Congress has been the global reference conference for all those invested in the AMR to meet, brainstorm on current issues, and develop initiatives that can effectively combat antimicrobial resistance.

For more information, click here

17th National Congress of the French Society of Microbiology

October 3 to 5, 2022 (Montpellier)

Entitled "Microbiology in all its states", this summit, created in 2005, brings together players in the field (doctors, companies, researchers, academics, etc.) to promote exchanges and scientific collaboration.

For more information, click here

Phages in Paris

October 11 to 13, 2022 (Paris)

This conference aims to bring together the community of French and international scientists involved in research on bacteriophages to promote scientific interactions.

For more information, click here

Phages Future US 2022 7th Annual Microbiome Connect: US 2022

November 16-17, 2022 (Boston)

The 7th edition of the conference is dedicated to showcasing leading drug development platforms for the development of microbial-based drugs to prevent or treat human disease or make a medical diagnosis.

For more information, click here

Investor conferences

Portzamparc BNP Paribas Biotech Health seminar

October 4, 2022 (virtual event)

This event, organized by Portzamparc, a subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, gives French and international investors the opportunity to interact with executives from listed healthcare companies.

HealthTech Innovation Days

October 13-14, 2022 (Paris)

The HealthTech Innovation Days forum, organized for the 4th time by France Biotech, provides a platform for exchanges between investors and European companies to accelerate their growth and promote medical innovations.

For more information, click here

BIO-Europe 2022

October 24-26 2022 (Leipzig)

As the industry's largest gathering of biopharma professionals in Europe, this event brings together nearly 4,000 global biopharma executives to engage in over 27,000 one-to-one meetings.

For more information, click here

Next financial publication:

2022 half-year results: Thursday, October 27, 2022, after market

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

