G7 EXO takes top prize for innovation in health environmental monitoring

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, has once again been awarded the Prix de l'innovation at Préventica Lyon 2022. Préventica is the marquee professional event in France for health, safety and quality of life at work. It's the third time Blackline Safety has won the Prix de l'innovation.

Blackline took the top prize in the health environmental monitoring category for its G7 EXO cloud-connected area gas monitor. An independent panel of judges including professional organizations, industry representatives and specialist journalists acknowledged the highly skilled teams, years of hard work and the uniqueness of the solution to improve employee safety.

"Last time we were at Préventica, G7 EXO was still in development, so to see it not just winning prizes, but out in the field saving lives is an achievement of which we are very proud," said José Leveque, Blackline Safety Europe's Zone Manager for France, Spain and Portugal.

"G7 EXO is a true innovation in area monitoring-from the long battery life to the simplicity of drop and go deployment with instant, reliable connectivity. It really is changing the face of industrial safety in ways that have never been possible before."

Blackline Safety previously won the Prix de l'innovation twice in 2019 for DATI/Geolocation at both Préventica Paris and Préventica Marseille, recognising G7c wearable gas detector for its complete data science, gas detection and push-to-talk offering. The Préventica awards team said: "The jury appreciated the high quality of the solutions proposed by all the candidates. We sincerely congratulate the winners and all the participants for their solutions which contribute every day to improve the working conditions of employees."

To see G7 EXO, along with G7c and the newly-launched G6 single-gas detector in action, visit the Blackline Safety Europe team at on stand G36 Préventica Lyon

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

