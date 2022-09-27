Head of Europe/Portfolio Optimization, Ben Tobin, joins panel to discuss impacts of uncleared margin rules, SA-CCR on FX trading desk and market structure

Visit booth #5 to see what innovations Capitolis is bringing to the market around reduction of UMR margin and SA-CCR as well as Dealer to Client optimization

Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, will join TradeTech FX, the largest buy side FX event in Europe. This is the first year Capitolis will have a presence on the ground at the event.

Ben Tobin, Capitolis SVP, Head of Europe/Portfolio Optimization, will join a panel of FX industry leaders on Wednesday, 9/27, at 12:55 local time to discuss how uncleared margin rules (UMR) and the Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR) have impacted the FX trading desk and market structure and share predictions for how it could influence other FX products in the future.

"We've been a partner and provider of optimization services to banks, hedge funds, and real money managers over the past five years," said Ben Tobin, Capitolis SVP, Head of Europe/Portfolio Optimization. "We've already helped our customers reduce trillions of notional since the beginning of 2022, including optimization between the banks and their diverse client base."

TradeTech FX attendees can visit booth #5 to discuss what innovations Capitolis is bringing to the market around UMR margin, SA-CCR, and Dealer to Client optimization; learn more through product demos; and speak to Capitolis leaders, including Ben Tobin and Evelina Rosenstein, on the ground in Amsterdam.

Since the launch of Capitolis' brand-new technology-powered multilateral SA-CCR optimization service in early 2022, the service has been adopted by 12 of the world's largest banks and has been heralded as a leading source of SA-CCR-based capital requirement solutions.

Capitolis' focus for the remainder of the year is onboarding a broader range of banks, hedge funds, and asset managers to their planned optimization exercises and continuing to expand benefits to the broader network. Advances to algorithms will drive better results for existing and new clients.

Earlier this year, Capitolis was named "Best Compression/Optimization Service for FX" at the June 2022 FX Markets e-FX Awards, which seeks to recognize firms that have set the bar in electronic foreign exchange trading with skill, dedication, and creativity.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company reimagining how capital markets operate by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly from our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

