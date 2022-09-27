Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Achieves International Accreditation to Conduct In-House Microbiological Inspections Following Major Investments

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Lund's Fisheries is now accredited to conduct its own food safety inspections on all seafood that the company harvests, processes, and ships. The company's in-house lab equipment and testing protocols, built out over the last year, have met internationally recognized standards, and can now be used to test all Lund's products before going directly to consumers.

Before being sold, seafood products are required to be tested for microbiological contaminants such as E. coli, listeria, and salmonella. Usually, the products are sent to third-party laboratories to conduct the tests; few seafood companies in the U.S. have the capability to test their own products. To develop this capacity for itself, Lund's Fisheries set out last summer to build out its testing capabilities, aligning them with international best standards and practices and finally getting them officially accredited this month.

"This accreditation recognizes our dedication to the quality and safety of our seafood," said Joshua Farinella, Lund's Director of Compliance and Quality Assurance. "Lund's now has direct control over the full chain of custody, so we can guarantee that any product meets our high standards from the boat to the plate."

A Lund's Fisheries employee prepares to test for vibrio at the company's newly accredited inspection facility.

The lab was accredited by independent third-party Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation, Inc., based on international standards set forth by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC 17025). The accreditation process tested all facets of the inspection process: not only does the accreditation validate the equipment used in the inspections, but it also looks at lab procedures, chain of custody protocols, staff proficiency, and other factors necessary for a well-regulated testing program. Lund's lab at its Cape May, New Jersey facility has been confirmed to meet all those standards.

Conducting accredited, in-house food safety inspections is one of the many steps Lund's has taken to ensure the quality of its products. Several of the fisheries that the company participates in, such as Atlantic sea scallops, scup, and loligo and illex squid, have been certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council, the most rigorous international seafood certification available.

About Lund's Fisheries Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company and a primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, N.J. Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's Fisheries is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to fish within sustainable limits and track its products back to the harvest location to ensure they are sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified as sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

