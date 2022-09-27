Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Assay Results on Third Trenching Program at Capim Grosso Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) provides laboratory assay results on its third trenching program at its Capim Grosso project in Brazil. This program aimed to unveil the extension of a second graphite deposit located south-east of the main deposit on the Company's Capim Grosso Project (see press release dated September 6, 2022).
The assays have been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil, which included 19 trench samples. Table 1: Table 1 highlights intervals from the trenches on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results is set out in Table 2 below. Gratomic did not insert its own internal certified reference material but relied on SGS for QA/QC procedures. The QA/QC procedures of SGS included two certified reference material (CRM) (OREAS 724 and 725) as well as two duplicate assays, all of which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRMand of the original sample value. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.
Table 1: Trenches completed on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil representing assay results in this news release (WGS84 UTM 24S)
NAME
X
Y
Z
AZIMUTH
DIP
EOH
CGT043
392287
8748736
395
230
0
75.70
CGT044
392349
8748649
395
230
0
65.00
CGT045
392417
8748457
394
240
0
43.50
CGT046
392490
8748367
394
240
0
52.5
CGT047
392554
8748276
393
240
0
50.00
CGT048
392649
8748122
393
240
0
57.00
CGT049
391791
8749422
385
245
0
42.00
CGT050
391854
8749360
387
215
0
40.00
CGT051
391749
8749510
384
235
0
41.00
CGT052
391688
8749602
384
240
0
43.00
CGT053
391636
8749727
384
250
0
53.00
CGT054
391554
8749840
384
235
0
72.00
SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide (CO2), which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.
The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results
Table 2: Graphitic carbon assays from the trenches completed on the Capim Grosso project. Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in three meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the trench walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 4 meter increments. Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD014, CGD015 and CGD016 on the Capim Grosso Project (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 2 holes is set out in Table 2 below. Gratomic did not insert its own internal certified reference material but relied on SGS for QA/QC procedures. The QA/QC procedures of SGS included two CRMs (OREAS 724 and 725) as well as two duplicate assays, all of which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM and of the original sample value. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.
DH_Hole
DH_From_m
DH_To_m
Hole_ID
Length_m
TGC_%
TGC_ BEST INTERVAL
CGT043
54.00
58.00
CGT043
4.00
9.35
4.00m @ 9.35 TGC_PERC_USE
CGT045
15.50
16.50
CGT045
1.00
4.04
1.00m @ 4.04 TGC_PERC_USE
CGT049
6.50
9.00
CGT049
2.50
9.52
2.50m @ 9.52 TGC_PERC_USE
CGT050
31.00
33.00
CGT050
2.00
8.31
2.00m @ 8.30 TGC_PERC_USE
CGT052
14.00
16.00
CGT052
2.00
7.64
2.00m @ 7.64 TGC_PERC_USE
CGT052
16.00
17.00
CGT052
1.00
5.01
1.00m @ 5.01 TGC_PERC_USE
CGT055
52.00
53.20
CGT055
1.20
9.75
1.20m @ 9.75 TGC_PERC_USE
Arno Brand President & CEO states, "Our plans to transition Capim Grosso from a local to a district-scale graphite project are supported by the positive laboratory results we continue to receive. We look forward to further development on the project and growing our footprint in Brazil."
COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, Armando Farhate, stated, "The lab results provide important evidence of how much potential Capim Grosso has. It is really beginning to look like it could become the next major Graphite province in Brazil."
Qualified Person
Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101
About Gratomic
Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.
Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.
The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.
