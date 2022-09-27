Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - DFX's Finance native token, DFX Token ($DFX), will become available for trading on Huobi Global and MEXC Global on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.





This comes as DFX Finance continues in its quest to revolutionize the trading of fiat-backed stablecoins.

The DFX Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized foreign exchange ("forex" or "FX") protocol that is optimized to provide seamless and swift trading of fiat-backed stablecoins on the blockchain.

This protocol gives users the best of both worlds in that they may trade using crypto while simultaneously tapping into the $6.6 trillion global forex market. In addition to providing this access, DFX Finance has other useful features and characteristics for investors looking to trade fiat-backed stablecoins.

First, all prices on the platform are based on real-world FX price feeds provided by one of the most trusted oracle systems in decentralized finance, ChainLink. This means that users are only operating based on the most up-to-date real-workload prices in the market - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Second, while there are many types of stablecoins, DFX Finance only includes 1:1 fiat-backed stablecoins. Currently, the platform supports 8 different stablecoins with plans to add more to the protocol over time, with the same level of liquidity and volume being channeled to each of these stablecoins.

Third, DFX Finance has also announced that it will be launching its vote-escrow DFX, veDFX. This vote-escrow will allow users to lock their DFX from anywhere between 1 Week and 4 Years. Depending on the amount and length of time it is locked away, users unlock stronger voting rights.

Within the ecosystem, users are able to make decisions and suggestions for the protocol simply by holding the DFX Token ($DFX). Through this governance model, any token holder is able to vote on decisions that have an immediate and direct impact on how the protocol will operate and how incentives will be distributed to liquidity providers.

About DFX Finance

DFX Finance is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange protocol that facilitates the trading of 100% fiat-backed stablecoins using market data from the forex market.

Acting as a bridge between two worlds, the DFX Protocol allows users to benefit from the crypto world and forex market simultaneously while having a sense of community.

