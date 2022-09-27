Bergamo, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - HashBit BlockChain (HBIT) has announced the launch of its crypto wallet for more than 2 billion WhatsApp users. The innovative blockchain technology enables individuals to send and receive HBIT in seconds in WhatsApp groups or channels. It's available on Google Play.





"We are happy to announce the integration of HashBit wallet with WhatsApp," said a HashBit spokesperson. "Now users can send HBIT to their friends on WhatsApp or request payment. If you want to send HBIT to all members of a group, just type '!rain' and it will be done."

Launched in May 2021, HashBit is the new blockchain that can be used for digital assets, messenger, decentralized voting, and a variety of other secure applications. It's one of the fastest, safest and most decentralized blockchains currently in existence, providing fast, free and an unlimited number of transactions.

Individuals can access their HBIT wallet directly from WhatsApp by entering a contact that enables them to interact on WhatsApp. An HBIT transaction takes place almost instantly, with a maximum time of 30 seconds.

Individuals use simple commands on WhatsApp that makes interacting with HashBit easy. Entering '!h' or '!help' provides users with access to all the possible commands. Multilingual support is provided and additional languages will be added in the future for an inclusive experience anywhere in the world.

"We created HashBit to give users plenty of popular features on a decentralized platform," said a HashBit spokesperson. "There are no limits to the number of applications you can create. Our scalable and secure layers do all the hard work in quick time."

HashBit is structured with three layers for enhanced security, communication and infrastructure. HashBit users can utilize its DAO voting mechanism, create and issue digital assets, distribute dividends, upload content, and use the payment system.

HashBit is unique in multiple ways. It wasn't funded by an ICO or with pre-mined coins and eliminates problems in current blockchains. It's fast, easy to use and can be accessed from a browser. It's the first to offer an asset exchange, encrypted messaging, cloud data upload to the blockchain and more. It's a truly decentralized blockchain and is managed by a team of volunteers.

About HashBit BlockChain (HBIT)

HashBit is a rapidly growing open source blockchain created in May 2021. It's become one of the safest, fastest, longest, and most decentralized blockchains in existence. HashBit is global, available in over 100 countries.

