Compact and versatile, Hytera HM6 series Professional DMR Mobile Two-way Radios enable the drivers to hear and to be heard clearly against road noise and to better connect and collaborate with the team.

Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has recently expanded its DMR mobile two-way radio portfolio by releasing two new models, HM68X and HM65X. As part of Hytera's new generation DMR radio H Series, HM68X/65X are designed to provide reliable voice and data connectivity for workers on the road, no matter they are drivers delivering packages, technicians maintaining electrical lines, or security patrols across campus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005660/en/

Hytera Launches HM6 Series DMR Mobile Radios to Empower Workforce on the Road (Photo: Business Wire)

The modular and compact design makes HM6 mobiles easy to install, remove and operate in the vehicle. HM68X is equipped with keys and a transflective display, which is readable both in direct sunlight and under poor illumination. HM65X doesn't have a display or keys on the main unit; instead, it works with a hand-held control head (HHCH), which makes HM65X even more flexible to install under the seat, in the trunk, or anywhere in the vehicle. Using the HHCH, users can easily turn on and off the radio, switch channels and contacts, adjust volumes, and view messages.

The HM6 series mobiles deliver superb audio in noisy environments. The AI-based noise cancellation filters out echoes and background noises such as horn and engine sounds. Their built-in BT 5.0 module not only makes it easy to pair with BT audio accessories, further increasing its versatility, but also facilitates wireless programming. Considering that radio unit may be installed deep in the compartment, the BT feature is a great effort-saver when the radio needs reconfiguration.

Thanks to the high receiver sensitivity, HM6 mobiles deliver clear and dependable communications even in the area where the signal is unstable or weak. They operate in either analog or digital mode. For businesses having an analog system in place, the analog/digital compatibility allows smooth migration with minimal disruption. Besides reliable voice calls, HM6 series mobile radios provide various services such as text messages, data transmission, emergency alarm, radio enable/disable, and GPS location. These services boost productivity and safety for workers who spend a long time on the road to fulfill their duties.

For more information about Hytera HM6 professional DMR mobile two-way radios, please visit:

HM68X: https://www.hytera.com/en-products/digital-radio/dmr-radio/hm68x/

HM65X: https://www.hytera.com/en-products/digital-radio/dmr-radio/hm65x/

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005660/en/

Contacts:

lele.yao@hytera.com