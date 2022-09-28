Solinteg's new inverters have an efficiency of 98.1% and a European efficiency of 97.5%.Solinteg has unveiled new single-phase inverters for residential applications. "The OGS-3.6-6 inverter supports PV input current up to 15 A, which is compatible with all mainstream solar modules in the market to prevent power loss due to the current limit of high-power modules," said the Chinese inverter manufacturer. There are four versions of the new inverters, with rated outputs of 3.6 kW, 4.2 kW, 5.0 kW, and 6.0 kW. All the products have an efficiency rating of 98.1% and a European efficiency of 97.5%. ...

