Mittwoch, 28.09.2022
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
WKN: A2DGZ5 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
Tradegate
27.09.22
18:09 Uhr
2,200 Euro
-0,020
-0,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.09.2022 | 08:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 28-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 September 2022

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone announced on 1 September 2022 the declaration of a USD25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.561 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 7 October 2022 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 23 September 2022.

The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 10.727 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of USD1:GBP0.9279 prevailing on 27 September 2022.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 190844 
EQS News ID:  1451565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
