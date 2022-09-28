The largest conference connecting regulators and the financial industry will explore how technology and data can enable regulatory reporting to be more efficient

Regnology, a leading software provider with an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting solutions has announced its 29th annual RegTech Convention, taking place on the 29th-30th November in Frankfurt, Germany and virtually. The convention will bring together nearly 2,000 delegates across regulatory authorities, supervisory agencies, and financial institutions to explore the evolving trends in regulation.

The theme for this year's convention is Regulation 3.0, which will be explored across 30 keynotes and panel discussions from leading industry experts and Regnology subject matter experts. Over thirty external speakers will discuss how the regulatory complexity for financial institutions can be reduced in view of a challenging global economic environment, the pressure to maximize cost efficiencies, and an evolving financial market landscape.

Fredrik Reinfeldt, Swedish prime minister from 2006-2014, will address the current political and economic challenges in Europe and how it affects the topic of regulation in his opening keynote. Additional contributors will include senior leaders from the European Central Bank, BaFin, HSBC, Commerzbank, Google, and IBM.

Participants will benefit from a deep dive on regulation, with sessions covering European reporting, supervisory and regulatory technology trends, including the 'state of play' regarding ESG requirements, the institutionalization of crypto assets and Public Cloud. They will also be able to meet with Regnology's experts during a collection of micro-conferences and educational breakout sessions across banking, transactions, and supervisory tech.

This year's RegTech convention is the second since the appointment of Regnology CEO Rob Mackay in 2021. Under his leadership, the organization has accelerated a full transformation to position Regnology as a global leader in regulatory technology, underlined by strong corporate values.

The convention will be livestreamed and available on demand following the event.

The full agenda and registration can be found at: https://www.regtech-convention.com/en/agenda/

RegTech 2022 speakers include:

Fredrik Reinfeldt, Former Swedish prime minister from 2006-2014 and member of the European Council

Markus Cevela, Managing Director Head of Statutory Reporting Austria, Erste Group Services GmbH

Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher, Chartis Research

Martina Drvar, Advisor, European Central Bank

Nils Gerstengarbe, Chapter Lead, Commerzbank

Naja Nalapurakkal, Business Area Technology Leader-ESG, Nordea

Nicola O'Connor, Chief Information Security and IT Risk Officer, AIB

Jermy Prenio, Principal Advisor, BIS

Ulku Rowe, Technical Director of Financial Services, Google Cloud

Daniela Schackis, Deputy Director General, European Central Bank

Michael Schmelzer, NFPE CFO, Nomura

Dr. Johannes Turner, Director Statistics Department, Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB)

Dr. Beatrice Weder di Mauro, Professor of International Economics, Graduate Institute of Geneva

Sabrina Wilson, COO, Copper

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 7,000 financial institutions, 30 regulators and 20 tax authorities as clients, we're uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency and cost savings to all market participants. With over 700 employees in 12 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes.

Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005085/en/

Contacts:

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Regnology

info@regnology.net