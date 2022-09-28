Advanced analytics technology will help more businesses and smaller organisations in the battle against fraud

Solution accurately identifies 2 in 3 frauds from the riskiest 1% of transactions

Experian has announced the launch of Experian Fraud Score, a next generation fraud prevention solution which will help businesses of all shapes and sizes to detect fraud at the point of application, transaction and throughout the customer lifecycle.

The service is independent of any data consortium membership, allowing organisations to have access to an advanced fraud prevention score 'out-of-the-box'.

Experian technology helped prevent £1.8 billion in fraudulent transactions in the UK during last 12 months alone. It has just been named as the leading global provider of online payment fraud solutions by Juniper Research*.

By harnessing the insights from billions of credit applications and application data points, alongside confirmed fraud application data, the launch of Experian Fraud Score marks a new era in fraud prevention technology, widening access to this cutting-edge technology in the market.

Developed using the latest Machine Learning capabilities, front-line data analytics, and proprietary bureau and fraud outcome data, Experian Fraud Score deploys a probability scoring system from 1 to 1,000 with a low score signifying a lower risk to help businesses better understand the fraud risk of each new and existing customer interactions.

Eduardo Castro, Managing Director, Identity and Fraud, Experian UK&I, said: "Machine Learning is the foundation on which new fraud prevention systems are being built and thanks to Experian Fraud Score, new and emerging businesses as well as established ones can leverage the benefits.

"Whether an organisation is taking its first step into fraud prevention, or it has a sophisticated team with multiple technologies and capabilities already in place, the solution will support businesses of all sizes in the ongoing, evolving battle against fraud."

Delivered via the award-winning CrossCore platform, Experian Fraud Score will empower new and smaller businesses to establish their fraud prevention systems simply and help them meet any compliance requirements too.

Simply submitting basic application information such as name, address, and date of birth, and a fraud score will be returned, with additional insights into the decision available. Users will receive results in real time from the day they implement the service, giving them access to crucial information immediately.

Users will also be able access to the full suite of Experian CrossCore services and functionality, including Identity and Age Verification, Device Intelligence and other fraud prevention tools.

To find out more about Experian Fraud Score visit www.experian.co.uk/business-products/experian-fraud-score

*Online Payment Fraud report 2022, Juniper Research

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

