Kantata praised for providing real-time visibility over all aspects of services businesses

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it ranks first on G2's Fall 2022 Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software (PSA). This marks the second quarter in a row Kantata has earned the number one designation among all of the leading PSA vendors. Kantata also tops G2's global Fall 2022 Grid for Resource Management and is recognized as a Leader on the global Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management Fall 2022 Grid report.

G2 rates products for its grid reports algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews from G2 users around the world and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Its Europe Regional Grid reports reflect only reviews received from users in the Europe region.

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services is a powerful collection of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation functionality. The 1,231 European users who published their reviews for the Fall 2022 Europe Grid for PSA described how Kantata delivers the clarity, control and confidence they need to efficiently manage their businesses. For example:

"(Kantata) has removed a majority of the manual aspect of our job especially with end-of-month billing. (Kantata) is a place for us to keep track of all deals in the pipeline as well as all deals in delivery, financials, supporting documents, billing information, resourcing, and so much more."

"Kantata has enabled our PS team to take control of our business and give us insights we never had before. The ability to assign resources with confidence has been the single biggest improvement to our department's efficiency. In addition we appreciate the accuracy of forecasting which has improved the standing of PS within our company."

"The best thing about Kantata is that I can see budgets and time entries in real-time. I struggled with our old project management software because it didn't include time tracking. I spent so much time trying to see where we were at on budgets before Kantata. Now, I can know in real-time."

"The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services is purpose-built to provide professional services organisations with a single source of truth over every aspect of their business," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. "We are committed to delivering innovative solutions with unmatched flexibility, functionality, and scalability through both Salesforce-native and open-architecture product options that help our clients elevate operational performance."

Kantata serves professional services firms of all sizes and specialties in the UK and across Europe out of its London office, including Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, FDM Group, Logicalis, and Sage.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organisations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005131/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com