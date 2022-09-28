Right Click Save (RCS): Right Click Save Partners with Sotheby's Institute of Art To Expand Scholarly Interest in NFTs

New online magazine driving critical conversation about art on the blockchain to feature articles by students of Sotheby's Institute to help bridge academic research with the world of digital art

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Click Save (RCS), the online magazine dedicated to elevating cultural discourse around art on the blockchain and Sotheby's Institute of Art (SIA) today announced a partnership that will expand scholarly interest, research, and writing about NFTs.

With this new partnership commencing at the start of the SIA academic year, RCS will offer an inaugural "Call for Submissions" to SIA students of Masters level to share their best writing on art and technology with RCS readers. The partnership will enable students to participate in the debate about NFTs in a high-profile publication dedicated to this area.

"Students of Sotheby's Institute are ideally placed to examine the growing influence of technology in art," said Alex Estorick, Editor in Chief of RCS. "At a time when art and technology are closer than ever, RCS is a natural space for them to cross-fertilize. This partnership will help a new generation of scholars to lead that conversation."

"We're delighted that our students will have this new opportunity to bring their writing and thought on this major development of today's art world to the public sphere via RCS," said Jonathan Woolfson, Director of Sotheby's Institute of Art - London. "It is vitally important that the art world leaders of tomorrow become deeply familiar with the momentous technological leaps of our time. Sotheby's Institute has recently introduced NFTs, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrencies to its existing range of teaching topics and expertise, so there is a really fruitful synergy here. I greatly look forward to witnessing the dialogues that will result."

About Right Click Save

Right Click Save, a ClubNFT publication, is an online magazine that seeks to drive critical conversation about blockchain, NFTs, and Web3. Its aims are as follows: Engage readers about the ongoing topical and historical importance of NFTs to culture. Give artists and collectors of the NFT space the same level of respect afforded those of the traditional art world. Help artists, collectors, and the uninitiated to comprehend the changing reality of NFT ownership. Foreground new voices and foster dialogue between different creator communities. Offer the highest quality of art writing anywhere in the NFT space. For more information: www.rightclicksave.com.

About Sotheby's Institute of Art

Founded in 1969, Sotheby's Institute of Art (SIA) is the pioneer in the study of art and its markets. With campuses in New York, London, and Online, and a large array of developing programmes, SIA's academically innovative and professionally focused teaching philosophy enables students to acquire specialized knowledge of art's objects, histories, and markets to impact art and arts-related industries. For more information: www.sothebysinstitute.com.

