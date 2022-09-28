Longi unveiled a new 54-cell module at RE+ Anaheim last week, with outputs ranging up to 415 W, and an efficiency rating of 21.3%.From pv magazine USA Longi has unveiled a new solar module for US residential and commercial applications. It will be available in early 2023, initially as a monofacial module, followed by a bifacial module offering. The Hi-MO 5 54-cell module is built with new M10 182 mm monocrystalline wafers. The module features outputs of up to 415 W and a maximum efficiency of 21.3%. The Hi-MO 5 series has been shipped to more than 600 customers in over 90 countries, with cumulative ...

