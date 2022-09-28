Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CROS on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Leveraging the advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, CRONUS helps its users to reach the top with its featured services including digital strategy, social media marketing, and AI based SEO. Its native token CROS has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on September 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CRONUS

CRONUS is a blockchain-based advertisement marketing finance integration platform that uses an AI-Based Advertisement Platform to raise sales via advertisement and shopping, and AI Assets Management Finance Platform is used for rent profits and holding assets operation profits to provide monthly rewards with its native token CROS to the advertisement and shopping users. It proposes a new cross-platform economic ecosystem for mutual growth with media, advertisers, and users.

Being affiliated with Bbangyative (Bbangya Networks), CRONUS allows expansion to the users of concert streaming service for famous singers, and advertisement platforms. It concluded business cooperation with Bbangya TV which owns 10 million global users by servicing in Korea, USA, China, Japan, and so on, building a platform for purchasing famous idol live streaming tickets. And with the engine that utilizes a Google-based global advertisement marketing platform to induce marketing performance via advertisements is developed and operated, CRONUS realizes powerful marketing activities.

By raising sales of 1.2 Billion KRW per month, and making 20 million KRW in profit, CRONUS verified the model that uses advertisement marketing platform. In addition, it includes all kinds of domestic summit online mobile shopping platforms, thus the future users and the sales performance followed by killer item development is expected to exponentially increase.

CRONUS wishes to make a platform the users can mutually satisfied with AI assets management and an AI system that is differentiated from the other projects. It activity aims to achieve, based on a total of 5 million users, 1,200,000 active users, 7.6 billion views, and 38 billion won of annual sales to issue coins and vitalize the platform with them.

About CROS Token

CROS is the native token of the CRONUS platform. It can be used on all platforms that support it as a payment method. It's also a key resource for encryption, and a resource for a variety of services. Additionally, CROS also added a staking feature, giving returns in proportion to the duration for maintaining staking.

Based on BEP-20, CROS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is allocated for minimum token circulation supply, 10% is provided for client reward program, 15% is allocated for the community and advisors, another 15% is allocated to the core team and founder, 10% is reserved by the company.

The CROS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on September 27, 2022, investors who are interested in the CRONUS investment can easily buy and sell CROS token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

