New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - On 22nd September 2022, XTrend Speed won Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global given by Global Forex Awards.





XTrend Speed wins the 6th 2022 award--Best Forex Copy Trading Platform

In mid-May, XTrend Speed was among the competition for Best Copy Trading Platform. Four months later, it stands out from hundreds of those involved in the competition, showing XTrend Speed is a professional broker, and the Copy Trading function has high recognition.

Copy Trading is a function that was developed to provide assistance to novices. Novices don't have enough introductory knowledge to analyse the fundamentals, technical indicators and financial statements that are needed to invest. Therefore, XTrend Speed developed the Copy Trading function with which novices can copy any masters' trades present in the app.

One point worth emphasizing is that the Copy Trading function developed by other brokers is an independent derivative app, that is to say investors need to download another app, which increases time costs and sunk costs. However, XTrend Speed features the function, making the usage experience simpler and smoother.

It is the Copy Trading function that fits perfectly with XTrend Speed's philosophy--- "Trade big - Dream big". The CEO of XTrend Speed Michael Rezaie once said: "Our technology evolved by listening to traders and developing an app they want to use. Today traders want instant access to the markets, wherever they are in the world. XTrend Speed is the ultimate app for the mobile generation." As he says, "we improve products in our clients' best interest and work hard to develop the path for realizing customers' dreams."

About XTrend Speed

XTrend Speed, a professional broker, supports investors trading more than 140 symbols involved in Forex, commodity, index and stock. It has gone viral across more than 170 countries in recent years, with more than 10,000,000 users. XTrend Speed pushes small-amount investment, which allows traders to invest from $2. It features such functions as Watch Live that livestreams the analysis of symbols, Starters School, News, Copy Trading. With the help of these, both novices and masters can find investment that works for them in XTrend Speed.

