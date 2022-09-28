Offerings provide new experiences and accessible learning pathways for current and future students.

Minerva University, an independent, non-profit, accredited institution of higher education with a transformational approach to effective learning, has expanded its offerings for prospective graduate-level students with the launch of its Certificate in Decision Analysis (CDA) and graduate student immersion offerings.

Through its Certificate in Decision Analysis, Minerva will provide an opportunity for students interested in graduate-level leadership acceleration to do so without committing to a full-time Master's program. Over the course of 12 months, students will participate in an online, part-time 24-credit program designed to equip working professionals with the ability to evaluate complex problems and structure ethical solutions guided by an understanding of systematic frameworks that support decision-making.

"With the launch of our Certificate in Decision Analysis, the opportunity to acquire key transferable leadership skills is now accessible to professionals who wish to further their education but don't yet want to commit to the 21-month Masters in Decision Analysis (MDA)," said Mike Magee, President of Minerva University. "In an entirely virtual format, students attend classes from anywhere in the world alongside a passionate international community of working professionals who share goals of developing new frameworks, methods, and ways of thinking to tackle complex global issues across every industry."

Applications for the Fall 2023 Certificate in Decision Analysis program are now open.

For the first time this year, students in the Certificate and MDA programs will have the option of attending in-person cultural and professional immersion experiences designed to provide an international opportunity to connect with leaders in key business sectors and government organizations. Addressing real-world challenges, Minerva faculty will lead discussions with global leaders to reinforce skills students have developed in their MDA or CDA classes.

"Global immersion is an integral part of our undergraduate program and is at the core of Minerva's learning approach," said Dr. Geneva Stein, Director of Minerva's Graduate programs. "We developed the immersion offerings so graduate students can also participate in Minerva's strategically orchestrated, real-world, global learning experience as they continue to further their studies."

Graduate program immersion weeks consist of seven-day programs offered in March for first-year students and October for second-year students. Minerva's first immersion week will be held in October 2022 in London

About Minerva University

Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Named the World's Most Innovative University, Minerva's undergraduate offering combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum of the highest academic standards, a global immersive residential experience that traverses seven countries, a cutting-edge digital learning environment, and an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning. Minerva's graduate programs incorporate our innovative approach to learning, offering advanced leadership, decision-making, and analytical thinking skills to professionals worldwide. Minerva University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

