Aspo Oyj: Aspo's subsidiary Telko acquires Norwegian Johan Steenks AS

Aspo's subsidiary Telko acquires Norwegian Johan Steenks AS. Johan Steenks is a distributor of engineering plastics and plastic additives with an established customer base in the Norwegian market and numerous well-known principals. The company's net sales are approximately 5 million euros.

The acquisition does not require an approval from competition authorities, and Telko estimates that the transaction will be completed in early October.

"The acquisition strengthens our plastic distribution business in Norway and is further proof of the progress of our compounder strategy," says Telko's Managing Director Mikko Pasanen.

Telko is an international leading expert in and supplier of plastic raw materials, industrial chemicals and lubricants. Telko's operations are based on representing the best international principals, the expertise of personnel and long-standing customer relationships. Company's competitive advantage comes from technical support, efficient logistics and local professional service. Telko operates in 15 countries and has sales to more than 30 countries.



