Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.09.2022 | 12:28
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Result of EGM

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Result of EGM

PR Newswire

London, September 28

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release28 SEPTEMBER 2022

FIDELITY UCITS II ICAV

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

The directors of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that at the adjourned extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at George's Quay House, 43 Townsend Street, Dublin 2, Ireland on 28 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Irish time), all resolutions were passed.

Enquiries to:

Matheson LLPYvonne Lappin

Tel: +353 1 232 2000

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.