Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Result of EGM
PR Newswire
London, September 28
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release28 SEPTEMBER 2022
FIDELITY UCITS II ICAV
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
The directors of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that at the adjourned extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at George's Quay House, 43 Townsend Street, Dublin 2, Ireland on 28 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Irish time), all resolutions were passed.
Enquiries to:
Matheson LLPYvonne Lappin
Tel: +353 1 232 2000
