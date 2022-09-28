Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Result of EGM

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release28 SEPTEMBER 2022

FIDELITY UCITS II ICAV

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

The directors of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that at the adjourned extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at George's Quay House, 43 Townsend Street, Dublin 2, Ireland on 28 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Irish time), all resolutions were passed.

Enquiries to:

Matheson LLPYvonne Lappin

Tel: +353 1 232 2000