Data Bridge Market Research: Smoke, Gas and Alcohol Sensor Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 18.82 billion with growing CAGR of 22.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth Analysis and Key Players Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smoke, gas and alcohol sensor market which was growing at a value of 3.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 18.82 billionby 2029, at aCAGR of 22.80%during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

A smoke sensor is a device that is installed in smoke alarms. A smoke alarm detects the presence of smoke in a home and alerts the occupants that a fire has started. Gas sensors are electronic devices that detect and identify various types of gases. They are commonly used to detect toxic or explosive gases and to measure gas concentration. The alcohol sensor, which detects ethanol in the air, is technically known as a MQ3 sensor. When a drunk person breathes near an alcohol sensor, the sensor detects the ethanol in his breath and provides an output based on the concentration of alcohol.

The global development and implementation of various health and safety regulations, increased adoption of gas sensors in HVAC systems and air quality monitors, increased demand for gas sensors in critical industries, increased air pollution levels, and the need to monitor air quality in smart cities are the factors driving the growth of the gas, smoke and alcohol sensor market. Alcohol consumption impairs a person's judgement. An individual loses the ability to think clearly, leading to various issues such as drinking and driving, which increases the risk of accidents and harmful activities that escalate into ferocity.

Some of the major players operating in the smoke, gas and alcohol sensor market are:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB

Analog Devices, Inc.

General Electric

Kongsberg

Emerson Electric Co.

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Maxim Integrated

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

T.E. Connectivity

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Endress+Hauser Hauser Group Services AG

Amphenol Corporation

Recent Developments

In November 2019 Sensirion AG, a sensor manufacturer , released a new mass flow metre for measuring oxygen (O2) and laughing gas (N2O) levels. The product is expected to hit the market by mid-2020.

, released a new mass flow metre for measuring oxygen (O2) and laughing gas (N2O) levels. The product is expected to hit the market by mid-2020. In August 2022 , Emerson Electric Co. Ltd., an American technology leader , launched two new Rosemount 628 Universal Wireless Gas Sensors to detect three gases carbon monoxide, oxygen, and hydrogen sulfide simultaneously.

, , launched two new Rosemount 628 Universal Wireless Gas Sensors to detect three gases carbon monoxide, oxygen, and hydrogen sulfide simultaneously. Amphenol, a fibre optic cable manufacturing company based in the United States , launched the Telaire T3022 series of CO2 lasers in March 2019 .

, launched the Telaire T3022 series of CO2 lasers in . In January 2019 , NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. acquired Caire Inc., a manufacturer of oxygen sensors, to expand its product portfolio with oxygen sensors.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Opportunity

Smart phone-based sensors integrated with mobile applications and rising demand for accurate alcohol and narcotics detection systems will create enormous opportunities for the growth of the smoke, gas, and alcohol sensor market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Drivers

Rising pollution levels and growing emphasis on HVAC systems

The growing use of HVAC systems and rising levels of air pollution have accelerated global demand for gas sensors from critical industries to monitor air quality. The government's emphasis on industrial hygiene and safety is expected to open up new opportunities for gas sensor manufacturers. Aside from that, the global development of smart cities provides a boost to market growth. Global demand for gas sensors is being fuelled by a rapidly expanding semiconductor industry, the development of high-end features in sensor devices, and technological advancements. Regulations imposed by the government on industries and mining, as well as other activities to reduce emissions, are expected to accelerate market growth.

Strict regulations on drunk driving

Currently, one of the key drivers increasing the adoption of alcohol sensor is drunk driving regulation. The police use a two-step procedure to enforce drunk driving laws. In the first step, potential offenders are screened at sobriety checkpoints. Previously, they used handheld Alco metres to identify individuals who may be driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blood sampling or more advanced breath analysing instruments are used in the second step to deliver judicial evidence. The first sorting phase is typically inefficient because checkpoints must be strategically placed to avoid impeding traffic, which encourages the use of alcohol sensors.

Market Scope: Smoke, Gas and Alcohol Sensor Industry

By Power source

Battery Powered

Hardwired With Battery Backup

Hardwired Without Battery Backup

By Product type

Photoelectric Smoke Detector

Ionization Smoke Detector

Dual Sensor Smoke Detector

Others

Service

Engineering Services

Installation & Design Services

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Other Services

By Type

Oxygen

Carbon Monoxide (C.O.)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Nitrogen Oxide

Hydrocarbon

Other Types

By Technology

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors (PID)

Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared

Semiconductor

Fuel Cell Technology

Others

By End users

Commercial

Residential

Oil & Gas and Mining

Transportation & Logistics

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Others

Smoke, Gas and Alcohol Sensor Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the smoke, gas and alcohol sensor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounting for more than 32.0% of global revenue. The growing awareness of the impact of air pollutants on human health in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China is driving demand for gas sensors for air quality monitoring.

