The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by US President Joe Biden, represents the single largest investment in clean energy, GHG emissions reduction, and climate resilience in the country's history by providing around US$370 billion for green energy tax credits and other incentives to spur large-scale development of solar energy technologies to electrify the US's digitization.The Production Tax Credit (PTC) has been reinstated for solar projects under the IRA. This allows solar projects to choose between the PTC and the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) to maximize their economics. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...