Ready-to-use membrane solution makes it possible to bypass column-packing, cleaning validation and storage, reducing non-productive activities around column use by 80%

Saves up to 30% on overall process cost in clinical scale manufacturing by, e.g., 10x less chromatographic material used per batch

Produces data faster with rapid cycling and high binding capacity to perform lifetime studies within one day

The life science group Sartorius today announced at the BioProcess International 2022 conference the launch of Sartobind Rapid A, a ready-to-use, disposable membrane for monoclonal antibody (mAb) capture. Biopharmaceutical partners who use packed bed chromatography for mAb capture typically suffer from ?low productivity, higher costs, and laborious operations?. Sartorius' membrane will trigger a paradigm shift in the mAb capture step by overcoming nearly all the limitations of packed bed chromatography. With Sartobind Rapid A, Sartorius is bringing a scalable, ready-to-use disposable Protein A membrane to market, offering a true alternative to columns in the mAb capture step.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005171/en/

Sartorius Sartobind Rapid A disposable, ready-to-use membrane for monoclonal antibody (mAb) capture (Photo: Business Wire)

Sartorius now offers SartobindRapid A for process platform developers and recombinant protein manufacturers looking for more economical, convenient, and reproducible process solutions. The unique membrane combines the high binding capacity (avg. 40 g/L) of resins and high flow rates (up to 100 cycles per day) of convective chromatography media, resulting in 10-fold higher productivity compared to traditional resin-based processes. Completing cycles within minutes means lifetime studies can be performed in one day (compared to months), shortening time-to-clinic.

Featuring a one-batch, one membrane approach, Sartobind Rapid A eliminates extraneous time, resources, and 80% of column handling activities while minimizing bioburden risks associated with the extended reuse of packed bed column chromatography equipment. In addition, Sartobind Rapid A is a fully proven scalable solution from process development to commercial scale.

"The introduction of SartobindRapid A changes the game and makes disposable 'plug and play' mAb capture a reality. A unique one-batch, one-membrane approach reduces bioburden risk and lowers COGs compared to resin-based processes. Plus, rapid cycling translates to >10x higher productivity and linear scalability from PD to commercial scale," said Louis Villain, Head of Product Group Separation Consumables, Sartorius. "Ready for use at all scales, from development to commercial manufacturing, is an additional key aspect of the Sartobind Rapid A solution. Utilizing the capacity during a batch will provide the advantage of minimal validation efforts, consistency from batch to batch, and full scalability."

"I am very proud of our team who successfully surmounted all development challenges in close collaboration with our customers and converted an idea into a disruptive product," he said.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros according to preliminary figures. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe. Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005171/en/

Contacts:

Buck McKay

Media Relations Manager

BPSTradeMedia@Sartorius.com

sartorius.com